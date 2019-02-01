Moscow Talks Will Not Help Afghan Peace: MoFA

Tolo News: In reaction to Moscow’s bid to host a meeting on Afghan peace, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the talks will help the peace process and that the Russian government should respect an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. Reports indicate that the meeting will be held in Moscow on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Reuters quoted a senior Russian official as saying that due to Taliban’s refusal to meet Afghan government representatives and the sensitivity of the situation, it was the best option not to have Afghan government officials at the table. Click here to read more (external link).

