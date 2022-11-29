More money to Taliban: Cash Assistance to Afghanistan Leaps to $1.673 Billion

Khaama: The Central Bank of Afghanistan stated on Tuesday that a new package of $40 million had arrived in Kabul, taking the total amount of cash assistance from the international community to Afghanistan since the installation of the country’s new administration to $1.673 billion. Despite the arrival of the packages poverty, hunger, and unemployment remain at all-time highs in Afghanistan, magnified by natural disasters that exacerbate the country’s people to experience one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Click here to read more (external link).