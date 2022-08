Ariana: Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) announced that a humanitarian cash aid package of $40 million arrived in Kabul on Tuesday. This comes just two days after another cash aid package of $40 million arrived in the country. DAB said in a statement that on arrival of the cash packages are transferred to a commercial bank in the country. DAB has received more than $1 billion in humanitarian cash aid since the collapse of the former government. Click here to read more (external link).