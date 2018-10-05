MoPH Confirms Taliban Makes Use of Government Health Services

Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirms that the Taliban and their families get benefit of the government’s healthcare services in some provinces.The Minister of Public Heath Feruzuddin Feruz on Friday said that they are providing healthcare services with no differentiation. “The Taliban are against the government, not their families, that is why health services should be provided for them,” he said. “This act of the health ministry treason [is] against the soldiers and people who are not getting proper treatment,” said Abdul Hadi Quraishi, a former military officer. Click here to read more (external link).