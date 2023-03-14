Money Changer Killed in Nangarhar by Taliban Intelligence

8am: The brother of Haji Rajveli has called for the Taliban intelligence group to be held accountable for his death. On Monday, Rahmatwali released a video in which he declared that he had no affiliation with ex soldiers or anyone else, and that the Taliban must answer for their actions or face consequences on the Day of Judgment. Money changers in Nangarhar have reported that Taliban intelligence has been extorting them for ransom and subjecting them to harassment. The Taliban has a history of arresting, torturing, and killing soldiers of the former government and citizens of the country, and this is not the first instance of such actions. Click here to read more (external link).