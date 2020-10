Ariana: At least 261 civilians have been killed and 602 wounded in Taliban offensives in the past 50 days, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed Saturday. “The Taliban have increased violence in some provinces in recent months. In the past 50 days, the Taliban have conducted close to 2,000 offensives that left 863 civilians killed or wounded,” Tariq Arian, an MoI spokesperson said. Click here to read more (external link).