Tolo News: The [Taliban] Ministry of Interior (MoI) denied the alleged reports of the beheading of three members of the Resistance Front and the killing of civilians in Panjshir province. This comes as 60 human rights defenders in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are targeting the Tajik ethnic group in Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Click here to read more (external link).