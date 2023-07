Ariana: Mujahid also called on the US to stop violating Afghanistan’s airspace because the Islamic Emirate has pledged not to allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against another country. He said that the Islamic Emirate has also asked Pakistan not to allow anyone to violate Afghanistan’s airspace through its territory. On Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Mujahid said that the group is not present in Afghanistan, nor is the Islamic Emirate funding it. Click here to read more (external link).