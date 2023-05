8am: The attack took place around 1:00 am on Tuesday, May 9, in the city of Mahmood Raqi, Kapisa’s center. Although the locals are not saying anything about the perpetrators and casualties of the attack, the Freedom Front has claimed responsibility for the event. In a statement, the Freedom Front claimed that as a result of the attack at least three Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded. Click here to read more (external link).