Mirza Olang Waiting For Military Action Six Days After Massacre

Tolo News: Despite six days having passed since the massacre in Mirza Olang valley of Sayyad district of northern Sar-e-Pul province, the security forces have not yet launched military operations to clear the area of insurgents. The residents of Mirza Olang were blaming the local police and public unrest forces of “negligence” over the massacre in the valley. The residents of the valley criticized the security forces over their late response to the insurgents’ attacks. Click here to read more (external link).