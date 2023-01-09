Millions to Fall Into Famine As Consequence of Taliban Ban on Female Employees, Says NRC Secretary General

8am: On the second day of his visit to Afghanistan, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) highlighted the consequences of the Taliban ban on female NGO staff in Afghanistan. In a thread on Twitter on Monday, January 9, the NRC Secretary General, Jan Egeland, pointed to the devastating consequences of the ban on women’s work. Mr. Egeland said the devastating consequences of a continued Taliban ban on female NGO staff in Afghanistan would make 6 million people vulnerable to famine, adding that 600,000 children will be deprived of access to education. Click here to read more (external link).

