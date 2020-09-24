Militants’ ambush kills 3 members of family in N. Afghanistan

Xinhua: Three members of a family were killed and three others wounded in a Taliban ambush in northeastern Badakhshan province on Thursday, provincial police spokesman Sanaullah Rohani said. All the victims are civilians, the official said, adding the incident happened at about 4:00 a.m. local time in Darayim district when a villager Shah Mohammad along with five members of his family was on the way to the neighboring Bagh-e-Sufi village, the official added. Click here to read more (external link).