Mental Illnesses Under Taliban

8am: Since the Taliban takeover, Afghan citizens have been dealing with many psychological disorders, and the mental health of millions has been damaged. Previously, with Taliban suicide attacks, roadside bombings, assassinations of government employees and foreign institutions, and other acts of violence by this group, the collective psyche of the society had been severely damaged, and Afghanistan was among the most mentally affected countries in the world. Click here to read more (external link).

