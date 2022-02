Tolo News: The Jogi are an ethnic minority group whose roots are from the Central Asian states. They do not have national identity cards and are deprived of access to education and other basic rights, including property, they said. Mohammad Sabir, who was working as the representative of the Jogi ethnic group in the Kabul municipality during the former government, said that he was dismissed after the Islamic Emirate swept into power. Click here to read more (external link).