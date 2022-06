Aamaj: Mohammad Sadiq Akef Muhajir, spokesman for the vice and virtue ministry reacting to remarks of the Hezb-e-Islami leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, stated, “the poor man lacks knowledge in this regard.” Muhajir in a tweet added that once members of Hezb-e-Islami threw acid on faces of women in Kabul, and in Shamshato camp in Peshawar, Pakistan. Mr. Muhajir after a few minutes deleted the tweet. Click here to read more (external link).