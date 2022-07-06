Mehdi trying to reunite his forces to continue the fight against the Taliban

8am: Local sources in Balkhab district of Sar-e Pol province have confirmed that Mawlawi Mehdi is currently in this district and is trying to reunite his forces to continue the fight against the Taliban. A reliable local source told Hasht-e Subh that the situation in Balkhab is worse than what has been said so far. The Taliban have deployed almost 8,000 fighters in three valleys of Balkhab district and do not spare any cruelty to the people, according to the source. Click here to read more (external link).