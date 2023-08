8am: According to the sources cited by Hasht-e Subh, the journalists were detained on Monday, July 31, in Mazar-e-Sharif, the center of Balkh province. Since regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have been severely interfering with the media and journalists, occasionally resorting to arrests, beatings, and imprisonment. This incident follows the detention of a local journalist in Nangarhar by the Taliban last month. Click here to read more (external link).