McCain Claims U.S ‘Losing’ In Afghanistan Due To Lack Of Strategy

U.S Senator and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee John McCain has criticized President Donald Trump's Administration for delaying the announcement of America's new war strategy in Afghanistan. He said that continued disarray within the White House is behind the delay in announcing and rolling out a new strategy. "And, you know, we all know what the problem is. It's in the White House. They've got to get their act together, announce a strategy. That has to be done by the president, by the way."

