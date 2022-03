Ariana: Afghans have meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow Nowruz celebrations to go ahead. We “urge the government of Islamic Emirate to mark the Nowruz festival as it was marked in the past years,” said Mohammad Asif, a resident of Mazar. IEA officials meanwhile said that there are two Eids for Muslims, and that Nowruz celebrations are not necessary. Click here to read more (external link).