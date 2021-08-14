Mazar-e-Sharif reported to have fallen

Atta Mohammad Noor and Marshal Dostum both fled to the border with Uzbekistan.

Mazar-e-Sharif, #Afghanistan’s fourth largest city and economic hub of the north, has fallen to the Taliban.

Another devastating loss to the government in #Kabul.

Govt forces now only control two major cities — Kabul and Jalalabad in the east. That is likely next target.

