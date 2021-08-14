Mazar-e-Sharif reported to have fallen

Atta Mohammad Noor and Marshal Dostum both fled to the border with Uzbekistan.
Mazar-e-Sharif, #Afghanistan’s fourth largest city and economic hub of the north, has fallen to the Taliban.
Another devastating loss to the government in #Kabul.
Govt forces now only control two major cities — Kabul and Jalalabad in the east. That is likely next target.
“ All Afghan forces have fled the city of Mazari Sharif and are now at Hayratan port on the border with Uzbekistan. The city of Mazari Sharif has fallen into the hands of Taliban.” Multiple residents and a government official tells me.
