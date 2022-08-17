Mawlawi Mehdi Killed by Taliban in Herat, Sources Say

8am: Mawlawi Mehdi Mujahid has been killed by the Taliban in Herat province after being arrested. Intelligence sources confirm to Hasht-e Subh that Mawlawi Mehdi Mujahid, the former commander of the Taliban, was arrested and executed on Wednesday (August 17th) in the third Kamana brigade, in the village of Boonyad in the Kohsan district of Herat province. According to the sources, brigade Mehdi Mujahid was planning to travel to Iran while being arrested by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).