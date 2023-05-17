Mawlawi Abdul Kabir appointed as acting prime minister of Afghanistan

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] has confirmed that Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has been appointed as acting prime minister in the absence of Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund who has taken ill. Mohammad Hasan Haqyar, chief of protocol and media of the political deputy prime minister, told Ariana News late Tuesday night that Akhund has not been in the public eye for the past few months due to ill health. Kabir, his political deputy, has been mostly standing in for Akhund and meeting with foreign dignitaries. The IEA has not revealed details on Akhund’s illness but sources have said in the past that he was suffering from heart disease. Click here to read more (external link).

