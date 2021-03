Tolo News: “With the rush decision, with the premature peace process, Afghanistan is going to fall into … chaos, violence and civil war,” warned Massoud. Massoud said: “We must talk with [the] Taliban, we must make peace with the Taliban,” but he warned that the insurgents must accept core values such as democracy and women’s rights. However, he insisted that “we will not sacrifice the values that we fought for.” Click here to read more (external link).

