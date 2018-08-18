Massoud: Ghani government helping Taliban

Tolo News: Ahmad Zia Massoud accuses government of complicity with the Taliban and said the [Ghani] administration is helping the Taliban financially and even militarily.

Massoud said the administration is helping the Taliban financially and even militarily. “The only source for finance and equipping of terrorist groups particularly Taliban is government itself. They tell the Taliban that we will not do anything with you and when they (Taliban) come they hand over all equipment of military bases to them. We are aware that they (government) are financing the Taliban,” he added.

“The president (Ashraf Ghani) should be removed as soon as possible,” other members of the coalition Humayun Humayun said. Click here to read more (external link).

