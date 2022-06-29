Massive Human Rights Violations Against Hazaras in Balkhab: Reports

8am: The Taliban have unlawfully and extrajudicially executed civilians for being Hazaras after breaking the lines of the local forces led by Mawlawi Mehdi in Balkhab district, Sar-e-Pul province. According to video clips obtained by Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday (June 29th), Taliban forces in Balkhab district have killed civilians, including miners and shepherds, after interrogating them and noticing that they are Hazaras. The footages, which have apparently been recorded by Taliban members, show a Taliban fighter questioning a civilian about his ethnicity. The Taliban fighter kills the person immediately after noticing that he is a Hazara. Click here to read more (external link).

Related