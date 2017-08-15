Mass Graves Discovered In Mirza Olang Following Massacre

Tolo News: Three massive graves containing dozens of bodies have been found in Mirza Olang valley in northern Sar-e-Pul province following a coordinated attack by militants in the area last week. TOLO news reporter Samim Faramarz says that according to residents, the majority of those buried in these graves were civilians and some of them members of the public uprising forces but the bodies of three children, who were beheaded, were also recovered. 42 bodies so far have been removed from these graves, Faramarz said. Click here to read more (external link).