Mass Detention: Taliban Hold 40 Ghazni Residents Amid Allegations of Intelligence Officer’s Killing

8am: Local sources in Ghazni report that in the aftermath of the assassination of the head of Taliban’s intelligence management in Khaja Omari district, the Taliban have detained and allegedly tortured at least 40 civilians. Sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh on Thursday, August 10th, that over the course of this week, the Taliban have incarcerated this number of civilians who reside in Qal-e Naw village within this district. According to sources, the detained individuals face daily brutal beatings at the hands of prison guards affiliated with the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

