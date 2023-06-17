Man Shot by Taliban for Daring to Speak Out: Criticism Comes at a Deadly Price

8am: Local sources confirm that a resident of Roy-e Duab district, following his attempt to lodge a complaint regarding harassment and intimidation by local Taliban commanders to the group’s Interior Minister, was apprehended and subsequently shot on the orders of Qari Muawiya on Tuesday, June 13. The victim, identified as a farmer, had no prior military background, as stated by the sources. The Taliban have previously warned that no one has the right to criticize the group’s operations. Click here to read more (external link).