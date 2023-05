8am: The incident took place on Saturday, May 13, in the village of Shirmango, in the Darzab district of Jowzjan province.Sources state that the victim, named Khal Mohammad, was killed after a verbal altercation with a Taliban member named Ahmad Rayis. Reportedly, Khal Mohammad was tortured to death by Ahmad Rayis’ sons. Recently, members of the group beheaded a Quran teacher in front of his family in Faryab province. Click here to read more (external link).