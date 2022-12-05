Malnutrition cases among Afghan children have almost doubled under Taliban rule

Jurist: The Taliban don’t care about how the people suffer. Since they retook control of Afghanistan, people have only experienced constraints in their everyday life. The international community’s financial support seems to be not enough as there are a lot of complaints that the Taliban use them for themselves instead of giving them to needy families in the country. It also seems that international community’s efforts to remove restrictions and or at least make the Taliban rethink their decisions have failed so far. Click here to read more (external link).