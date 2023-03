Tolo News: Several male tailors in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, said that they had received verbal orders from officials of the department of virtue and vice prohibiting them from making clothing for women. Tailors said that with the closing of their shops, they are facing economic challenges. “Our shops are on the brink of collapse, there is no business,” said Mohammad Saber Qudous, the representative of Parwan tailors. Click here to read more (external link).