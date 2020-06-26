Maidan Wardak Faces Imminent Threat as Taliban Expands Presence

Tolo News: Residents in the Afghan province of Maidan Wardak on Friday expressed deep concerns over a dramatic surge in the level of violence in their areas, saying Taliban groups have significantly increased their presence in the area and are frequently engaging in deadly battles with the Afghan security forces. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Taliban took at least seven security force members hostage two days ago from Deh Afghanan, a vicinity near Maidan Shar, the center of Maidan Wardak. Click here to read more (external link).

