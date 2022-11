Tolo News: According to some media reports, Mahmood Karzai, who is also the brother of former President Hamid Karzai, was trying to leave for the UAE, but was arrested by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] at Kabul airport and was transported to an unknown location. Bilal Karimi, the Islamic Emirate’s deputy spokesperson, confirmed that Mahmood Karzai was prohibited from leaving Afghanistan due to a legal issue but denied the arrest of Mahmood Karzai. Click here to read more (external link).