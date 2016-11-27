Local Taliban leader killed in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) — Five Taliban insurgents, including a local leader, were killed after Afghan army launched an operation in the southern province of Uruzgan, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“A Taliban local leader named Bismillah along with four insurgents were killed during a military operation in Dihrawud district on Saturday,” the ministry said in a statement.

The raid was launched based on a tip-off and the insurgents exchanged fire with the security forces, which left five dead, the statement said.

Thirteen insurgents were also wounded during the clashes.

The killed militants were responsible for attacks against security forces in Dihrawud and surrounding areas, according to the statement.

Uruzgan province has been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban and Afghan troops over the past couple of months.

The Afghan security forces had beefed up security operations recently as militants were attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions ahead of winter in the mountainous country.

