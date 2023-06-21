Local Residents Engaged in Tense Battle Against Nomadic Intruders in Khaja Bahauddin, Takhar Province

8am: According to reliable sources cited by Hasht-e Subh, the confrontation erupted on Tuesday, June 20, resulting in an injury to one nomad. These sources reveal that a group of nomads infiltrated the village of Naw-Abad-e Sajani in Khaja Bahauddin district, posing a grave threat to around 300 families and their cherished homes, leaving them under immense pressure to evacuate. Disturbingly, the sources claim that those who dare to resist the nomads are unjustly apprehended on charges of affiliations with ISIS and the Resistance Front. Click here to read more (external link).