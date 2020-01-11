Local Officials Criticized for Silence on Shindand Strike

Tolo News: Local officials in Herat were criticized for not providing details on a drone strike in Shindand district in the province on January 8 that killed almost 30 civilians and targeted a commander of Taliban’s splinter faction Mullah Nangialai. Elders in the province and Provincial Council members said Mullah Nangialai had a “close relationship” with the government forces and that he cooperated with the Afghan troops in their fight against the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).