Local Forces Inflict Casualties on Taliban in Balkhab

8am: A source close to Mawlawi Mehdi says that several Taliban fighters have been killed and several others were captured during the battle in Balkhab. The source said that local forces in Balkhab, led by Mawlawi Mehdi, attacked the Taliban forces on Thursday evening (June 23rd) in the area between Dozdan Dara and Qomkotal. Local forces, in addition to inflicting casualties, seized four Humvees belonging to the Taliban with their equipment, according to the source. They have also blown up two other Humvees belonging to the Taliban. He added that Taliban forces had been forced to retreat to the Siahghezhdi area of ​​Zari district in Balkh after facing a counterattack by forces affiliated with Mehdi Mujahid. Click here to read more (external link).