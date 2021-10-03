Life under the Taliban mirrors Nazi occupation, Afghan residents lament

Washington Examiner: The Taliban’s claims of a new and improved ruling class is just a myth as terrorized residents find themselves living out scenes akin to Nazi Germany. Afghans have resorted to selling household items for survival, begging for food, and watching roving bands of Taliban members mete out any justice they see fit without a court of law. The residents now suspiciously eye neighbors and even close friends as possible spies who could instantly spell death at the hands of Taliban guards, the Washington Examiner has learned. Click here to read more (external link).