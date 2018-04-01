Letter by Mullah Omar’s son: Myth or Depiction of deep rift among Taliban leaders

Khaama Press: The letter states that the attack near Jamhoriat hospital with an ambulance has not only resulted in massive civilian casualties but resulted into depiction of a negative image of Taliban on domestic and international level besides resulting into reduced support to the movement. According to Mullah Yaqoob, the attack was carried out based on the instructions of Haqqani network leader, insisting that he has always rejected such attacks that results into growing hatred among the people regarding the Taliban group. Click here to read more (external link).