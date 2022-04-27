Lavrov: ‘We Want to Work Towards Full Diplomatic Recognition’

Tolo News: First, Russia accepted a diplomat of the Islamic Emirate at the Afghan embassy in Moscow, and the foreign minister now says that if the Islamic Emirate establishes an inclusive government in Afghanistan, Russia will move towards full diplomatic recognition. Sergeĭ Viktorovich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that the current government are all members of the Islamic Emirate and that inclusivity in the caretaker government will determine Moscow’s next steps. Click here to read more (external link).