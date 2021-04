Ariana: Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day official visit for talks on bilateral and regional matters, with special focus on Afghanistan. According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, Lavrov will lead a 13-member delegation that also includes Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and several other senior officials. Click here to read more (external link).

