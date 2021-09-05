Latest: Pakistani drones attacking Panjshir, ISI assisting from Kabul, Top Taliban commander killed!

#BREAKING: Kamaluddin Nezami, governor of Panjshir told me via satellite phone that today their positions were bombed by drones several times. — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 5, 2021

#BREAKING: Ex, Samangan MP Zia Arianjad says Panjshir is being bombed by Pakistani drones. — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 5, 2021

#BREAKING: Resistance forces say, Mawlawi Fasehddin, Taliban’s general commander for north of Afghanistan has been killed in Panjshir. Taliban did not confirm or reject it yet. pic.twitter.com/naRccnoqMt — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 5, 2021