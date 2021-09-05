Latest: Pakistani drones attacking Panjshir, ISI assisting from Kabul, Top Taliban commander killed!

#BREAKING: Kamaluddin Nezami, governor of Panjshir told me via satellite phone that today their positions were bombed by drones several times.
#BREAKING: Ex, Samangan MP Zia Arianjad says Panjshir is being bombed by Pakistani drones.
#BREAKING: Resistance forces say, Mawlawi Fasehddin, Taliban’s general commander for north of Afghanistan has been killed in Panjshir. Taliban did not confirm or reject it yet. pic.twitter.com/naRccnoqMt
Panjshir is under Taliban’s heavy attack. Pakistan’s ISI chief Hameed Faiz is in Kabul Serena hotel monitoring the fight. Pakistan prime minister is engaged talking with world leaders to persuade them to stand alongside Pakistan. The world is watching. Isn't it interesting?
