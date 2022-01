8am: Khanom Gul, another Kunduz resident, said she lives in a rented house, stressing that her head of household is unemployed. According to her, when she knocks on the door of the Kunduz Refugee Office to receive aid, no one includes her on the list. “People with links to the Taliban are on this list,” she added. In some other provinces, it has also been claimed that the Taliban exclude the poor, distributing aid for their own affiliates. Click here to read more (external link).