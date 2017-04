Tolo News: Assadullah Omarkhail, the governor of northern Kunduz province, on Monday confirmed that the provincial administration paid death benefits to between 50 or 60 Taliban families in the province. He said that the move was part of government’s generosity. But, families of fallen soldiers and some military experts have blasted the governor for this, saying the move was unacceptable and illegal. Click here to read more (external link).