Tolo News: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said if the international community does not lift sanctions against the Islamic Emirate and does not engage with it, there is a possibility that Afghanistan could go back to the 1990s. "Pakistan insists on recognition for the sake of its own interests, because it has been behind all the problems in Afghanistan and is still interfering in Afghanistan's affairs," said Sayed Hakim Kamal, a political analyst.