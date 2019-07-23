Khan Says He Will Meet Taliban After Returning To Islamabad

Tolo News: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan who is on a three-day visit in Washington said that he will meet with the Taliban after returning to Islamabad and that he will get the group to the negotiation table with the Afghan government. “Taliban delegation wanted to meet me few months back… It is because I always maintained that there was no military solution [to the war in Afghanistan],” Khan said at the US Institute of Peace. He said that the Taliban “wanted to meet him but the Afghan government at that point did not want him to meet the group. Click here to read more (external link).