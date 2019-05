Tolo News: US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is appearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday for a closed hearing on the Afghan reconciliation process, said US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It is expected that Khalilzad will brief the committee on his talks with Abdul Ghani Baradar Taliban’s political deputy and his team as well as negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar. Click here to read more (external link).

