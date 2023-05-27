Khalilzad Speaks for the Taliban

8am: The Doha peace agreement, which was the result of Zalmay Khalilzad’s efforts as the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, was signed between the United States and the Taliban. This agreement led to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the fall of the previous government, and the reinstatement of the Taliban. Recently, Khalilzad has expressed his opinion on the disputes between the Taliban and Iran, stating that the Taliban have acted with restraint and statesmanship in regards to Iran’s claim from the Helmand River. He is known for tweeting to support the actions of the Taliban, and this is not the first time he has done so. Click here to read more (external link).