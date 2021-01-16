Khalilzad Looks to Shape Post-Trump End Game in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: President-elect Joe Biden may have no choice but to allow Zalmay Khalilzad to stay on as U.S. envoy to Afghanistan for reasons of continuity amid the ongoing negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban. Khalilzad, a native Afghan turned American cowboy, is not taking any chances, however, as he aggressively pushes President Ashraf Ghani to form an interim government. And based on the historical record, it would not be surprising to see Khalilzad himself seek a place in any new configuration of power. Click here to read more.