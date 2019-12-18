Khalilzad in Kabul for Peace Talks: Officials

Tolo News: US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is in Kabul to meet Afghan leaders about peace talks, said Mujiburahman Rahimi, a spokesman for the Chief Executive Office, on Wednesday. Khalilzad met with President Ghani at the Presidential Palace and briefed the president about the US-Taliban talks in Doha and the recent Islamabad meeting, said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for President Ghani. His trip comes after a break was called in the US-Taliban negotiations following a Taliban-claimed attack on Bagram airbase on December 11. Click here to read more (external link).